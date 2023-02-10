Future of Grain Deal Depends on Equal Progress in Implementation of 2 Parts- Russian Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Prospects for the extension of the grain deal will depend on whether progress in the implementation of both of its part is equal, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said in an interview with Sputnik.

"A positive decision on the unhindered extension of the grain deal would be facilitated by the fulfillment by all interested parties of a simple condition ” the achievement of equal progress in the implementation of the two agreements signed last July in Istanbul," Nebenzia said, referring to the memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN on facilitating the promotion of Russian food and fertilizers to world markets and the initiative for the safe transportation of grain and food from Ukrainian ports.