Future of Missile Defense Lies in Lasers, Beams, Not in Kinetic Systems - Israeli Official

(@FahadShabbir)

The future of missile defense lies in laser and other beam systems and not in kinetic, or missile-delivered, physical interception warheads, Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) Director Moshe Patel said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The future of missile defense lies in laser and other beam systems and not in kinetic, or missile-delivered, physical interception warheads, Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) Director Moshe Patel said on Tuesday.

"The future will be based on directed energy," Patel told a meeting at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "Directed energy is the direction that (we) all need to invest in.

"

Patel explained that such development will be dictated by considerations of volume capabilities of energy as opposed to the much more limited and costly kinetically-delivered defense systems.

"We need to go into new technologies elsewhere," Patel said.

Israel was also preparing development systems to protect its population centers against attack by hypersonic weapon-delivered warheads, Patel also said.

Whatever the threat, Israel's missile defense systems would be ready, Patel added.