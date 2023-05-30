UrduPoint.com

Future Of Missile Defense Lies In Lasers, Beams, Not In Kinetic Systems - Israeli Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 11:23 PM

The future of missile defense lies in laser and other beam systems and not in kinetic, or missile-delivered, physical interception warheads, Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) Director Moshe Patel said on Tuesday

"The future will be based on directed energy," Patel told a meeting at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "Directed energy is the direction that (we) all need to invest in.

Patel explained that such development will be dictated by considerations of volume capabilities of energy as opposed to the much more limited and costly kinetically-delivered defense systems.

"We need to go into new technologies elsewhere," Patel said.

Israel was also preparing development systems to protect its population centers against attack by hypersonic weapon-delivered warheads, Patel also said.

Whatever the threat, Israel's missile defense systems would be ready, Patel added.

