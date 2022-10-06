UrduPoint.com

Future Russian Space Station Will Involve International Cooperation - Roscosmos

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Future Russian Space Station Will Involve International Cooperation - Roscosmos

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) ENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida, October 5 (Sputnik) - Russia's future space station will involve cooperation with other  space agencies, Roscosmos Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei KENNEDY SPACE CENTER (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) rikalev said on Wednesday.

"We are thinking about building a new space station... We don't know yet how it's going to be built, what kind of modules we will have, but I'm sure that we will stay in international partnership when we fly ISS (International Space Station) and future station fusions infrastructure is also going to be with international partnership," Krikalev said during a press conference following the launch of NASA's Crew-5 mission.

Roscosmos has said it plans to begin building a Russian orbital space station by 2026.

Krikalev said no final decision has been made on the preliminary design of the new space station, which will officially be called the Russian Orbital Service Station (ROSS).

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in earlier remarks that he expects Russia to remain an ISS partner until 2030.

On Monday, Krikalev said Roscosmos is discussing its future participation in the ISS program with the Russian government and hopes to have a permission to continue next year. Roscosmos had previously said it plans to depart the ISS program after 2024.

In July, Roscosmos and NASA signed an agreement on integrated flights of cosmonauts and astronauts to the ISS. As part of the agreement, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with a Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft was launched from Baikonur to the ISS on September 21 carrying a crew including Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin as well as NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio. The only female cosmonaut at Roscosmos, Ann Kikina, is currently flying with the Crew-5 team to the ISS aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft named Endurance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia Nelson Florida SpaceX July September October From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Oil prices climb as OPEC+ cuts output

Oil prices climb as OPEC+ cuts output

6 minutes ago
 India cannot suppress Kashmiris' struggle by the d ..

India cannot suppress Kashmiris' struggle by the dint of force: AJK PM

6 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Russian Statement on Security Guarante ..

UN Welcomes Russian Statement on Security Guarantees for Olenivka Mission - Spok ..

6 minutes ago
 "Chup Tazia" mourning procession peacefully culmin ..

"Chup Tazia" mourning procession peacefully culminated in Hyderabad

6 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks US citizens' role in resolutio ..

AJK President seeks US citizens' role in resolution of Kashmir dispute, rehabili ..

6 minutes ago
 Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Bashar Jaafari Beco ..

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Bashar Jaafari Becomes Ambassador to Russia - Rep ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.