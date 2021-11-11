FW de Klerk 'changed the course of history': UK PM

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday paid tribute to South Africa's last white president FW de Klerk, praising him for his pivotal role in transforming the country

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday paid tribute to South Africa's last white president FW de Klerk, praising him for his pivotal role in transforming the country.

"I am saddened by the death of FW de Clerk, a leader who changed the course of history by freeing Nelson Mandela and working alongside him to end apartheid and bring democracy to South Africa," he said in a statement.

"De Klerk will be remembered for his steely courage and realism in doing what was manifestly right and leaving South Africa a better country," he added.