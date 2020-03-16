UrduPoint.com
G-7 Countries To Mobilize Full Range Of Measures In Response To COVID-19 Crisis- Statement

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:28 PM

The governments of the G7 countries have agreed to implement a range of instruments - including monetary and fiscal measures - in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the White House said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The governments of the G7 countries have agreed to implement a range of instruments - including monetary and fiscal measures - in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the White House said in a press release on Monday.

"We are mobilizing the full range of instruments, including monetary and fiscal measures, as well as targeted actions, to support immediately and as much as necessary the workers, companies and sectors most affected," the statement said.

The G-7 governments will coordinate more closely to better respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the statement added.

