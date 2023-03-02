G20 Adopts Final Document Without Position on Ukraine Due to Objections From China, Russia

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The G20 foreign ministers adopted on Thursday a final document without a position on Ukraine due to objections from Russia and China.

"All G20 Foreign Ministers agreed to paragraphs 1, 2 and paragraphs 5 to 24," the document read, adding that paragraphs 3 and 4 concerning Ukraine that were taken from the G20 Bali final document adopted last November "were agreed to by all member countries except Russia and China.

"

At the same time, the G20 foreign ministers noted the importance of the full, timely and ongoing implementation of the grain deal by all parties involved in order to reduce food insecurity and to allow large volumes of food to enter developing countries.