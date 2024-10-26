G20 Affirms Commitment To Transition From Fossil Fuels
Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 12:01 AM
G20 leaders affirmed their commitment to shifting away from fossil fuels in energy systems after talks this week in Washington, according to a ministerial statement released Friday
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) G20 leaders affirmed their commitment to shifting away from fossil fuels in energy systems after talks this week in Washington, according to a ministerial statement released Friday.
Recalling commitments made last year at the COP28 summit in Dubai, the statement recognized plans to accelerate action in this "critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science."
It added that the transition from fossil fuels should also take place in a "just, orderly and equitable manner."
The statement came after Group of 20 foreign affairs, finance, environment and climate ministers, as well as central bank governors, met on Thursday.
"We welcome and fully subscribe to the ambitious and balanced outcome of the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai (COP28)," the group added.
Founded in 1999, the Group of 20 assembles 19 of the world's largest economic powers, as well as the European Union and the African Union. Member countries include oil producers such as Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Russia.
Their talks took place as world financial leaders gathered in Washington this week for meetings hosted by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
