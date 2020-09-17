G20 Believes Equal Access to COVID-19 Vaccine Key to Overcoming Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The G20 nations believe that equal access to the vaccine against coronavirus is a key element to overcome the pandemic and sustain global economic recovery, according to a joint statement of the G20 health and finance ministers released on Thursday following their online meeting.

"We emphasize the need for a global response and the importance of taking forward our collective action to accelerate the research, development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 diagnostics ... with the aim of supporting equitable and affordable access for all, which is key to overcoming the pandemic and supporting global economic recovery," the statement said.

The ministers pledged to continue to "use all available policy tools to safeguard people's lives, jobs and incomes." The results of the meeting will be included in the updated G20 action plan to support the global economy during the pandemic and will be presented at the summit of the G20 leaders in November 2020.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 29.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 940,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.