UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20 Believes Equal Access To COVID-19 Vaccine Key To Overcoming Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 10:26 PM

G20 Believes Equal Access to COVID-19 Vaccine Key to Overcoming Pandemic

The G20 nations believe that equal access to the vaccine against coronavirus is a key element to overcome the pandemic and sustain global economic recovery, according to a joint statement of the G20 health and finance ministers released on Thursday following their online meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The G20 nations believe that equal access to the vaccine against coronavirus is a key element to overcome the pandemic and sustain global economic recovery, according to a joint statement of the G20 health and finance ministers released on Thursday following their online meeting.

"We emphasize the need for a global response and the importance of taking forward our collective action to accelerate the research, development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 diagnostics ... with the aim of supporting equitable and affordable access for all, which is key to overcoming the pandemic and supporting global economic recovery," the statement said.

The ministers pledged to continue to "use all available policy tools to safeguard people's lives, jobs and incomes." The results of the meeting will be included in the updated G20 action plan to support the global economy during the pandemic and will be presented at the summit of the G20 leaders in November 2020.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 29.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 940,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World March November 2020 All Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global Oil Demand May Fully Recover in Q2 2021 - R ..

1 minute ago

OPEC+ Members Cut Oil Production by 7.8Mln Bpd in ..

1 minute ago

Canada Could Lose Ability to Keep COVID-19 Cases a ..

1 minute ago

OPEC+ Says Should Be Ready for Further Measures in ..

19 minutes ago

Minneapolis Council Demands Police Fight Crime Aft ..

19 minutes ago

US Top Diplomat for East Asia Calls China 'Lawless ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.