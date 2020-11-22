UrduPoint.com
G20 Commits To Ensure Global Transportation Routes, Supply Chains Remain Open - Communique

Sun 22nd November 2020 | 10:10 PM

G20 Commits to Ensure Global Transportation Routes, Supply Chains Remain Open - Communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The G20 leaders said on Sunday that they are committed to ensuring that global transportation routes and supply chains will remain open amid coronavirus restrictions around the world, according to a final statement adopted after a two-day G20 summit.

"We commit to ensuring that global transportation routes and supply chains remain open, safe, and secure, and that any restrictive measures related to COVID-19, including for air and sea crews, are targeted, proportionate, transparent, temporary, and in accordance with obligations under international agreements," the communique said.

According to the statement, G20 will keep exploring ways to facilitate the movement of people in a way that will not undermine efforts to protect public health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Sunday Coronavirus

