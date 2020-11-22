UrduPoint.com
G20 Communique Notes Ongoing Political Support For Reform Of WTO

Sun 22nd November 2020 | 09:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The G20 countries acknowledge ongoing political support for a necessary reform of the World Trade Organization, the communique adopted after the two-day G20 summit said on Sunday.

"We recognize the contribution that the Riyadh Initiative on the Future of the World Trade Organization (WTO) has made by providing an additional opportunity to discuss and reaffirm the objectives and foundational principles of the multilateral trading system as well as to demonstrate our ongoing political support for the necessary reform of the WTO," the leaders' declaration said.

