Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 05:30 PM

G20 Concerned Over Illegal Arms Trafficking, Calls for Cooperation to Combat It - Document

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The G20 countries are concerned about illegal arms trafficking and emphasize the importance of international cooperation to combat it, according to the chair's summary and outcome document released on Thursday.

"We express concern about illicit trafficking and diversion of small arms and light weapons. International cooperation among States is critical to combat these phenomena, including export, import controls, and tracing," the document read.

