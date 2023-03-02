G20 Condemns Terrorist Attacks Against Critical Energy Infrastructure - Outcome Document

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The G20 countries condemn terrorist acts against critical infrastructure, including in the energy sector, according to the chair's summary and outcome document released on Thursday.

"We strongly condemn all terrorist acts against critical infrastructure, including critical energy facilities, and against other vulnerable targets.

All acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed," the document read.