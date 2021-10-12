G20 Countries Agree Taliban Should be Judged Based on Their Actions - UK Foreign Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The G20 leaders agreed that the Taliban (banned in Russia) should be judged based on their actions and not words during the Tuesday virtual meeting on Afghanistan, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

"I spoke to G20 partners on the need to respond collectively on Afghanistan to: Prevent Afghanistan again becoming a base for terrorism, Preserve regional stability, Protect progress on human rights. We all agreed we must judge the Taliban on their actions, not words," Truss tweeted.