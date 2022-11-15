G20 Countries Consider Use or Threat of Use of Nuclear Weapons Inadmissible - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The G20 member countries consider the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons inadmissible, The Financial Times reported citing a draft communique of G20 leaders.

"The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," according to the draft.

"The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital," it said.