G20 Culture Ministers to Meet in Rome in Person - Russian Ambassador

L'AQUILA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) A meeting of the culture ministers of the G20 states, chaired by Italy and scheduled for late July, will be held in person, Russian Ambassador to Rome Sergey Razov told reporters on Friday.

"At the end of July, Rome will host a meeting of the ministers of culture of the G20 countries, and for the first time in person, in the presence of all the ministers. Our Minister [Olga Lyubimova], of course, will also receive an invitation. The Italians say that this will be an important event not only in terms of organization but also in terms of content," Razov said.

The diplomat was speaking at the opening of the L'Aquila branch of The National Museum of XXI Century Arts Maxxi.

The site is located in the Palazzo Ardinghelli, which was significantly damaged in the 2009 earthquake and which has undergone restoration, financially supported by Russia, with the total cost amounting to over 7 million Euros (more than $8.5 million). The opening ceremony of the museum has been repeatedly postponed due to lockdown.

"Despite the turbulent situation, [relations between Russia and Italy] are developing quite steadily. Today's event is another proof of this," the diplomat added.

According to Razov, Russia is awaiting responses to proposals on how to develop cooperation with museums across Italy in July and September.