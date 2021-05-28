UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20 Culture Ministers To Meet In Rome In Person - Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:57 PM

G20 Culture Ministers to Meet in Rome in Person - Russian Ambassador

A meeting of the culture ministers of the G20 states, chaired by Italy and scheduled for late July, will be held in person, Russian Ambassador to Rome Sergey Razov told reporters on Friday

L'AQUILA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) A meeting of the culture ministers of the G20 states, chaired by Italy and scheduled for late July, will be held in person, Russian Ambassador to Rome Sergey Razov told reporters on Friday.

"At the end of July, Rome will host a meeting of the ministers of culture of the G20 countries, and for the first time in person, in the presence of all the ministers. Our Minister [Olga Lyubimova], of course, will also receive an invitation. The Italians say that this will be an important event not only in terms of organization but also in terms of content," Razov said.

The diplomat was speaking at the opening of the L'Aquila branch of The National Museum of XXI Century Arts Maxxi.

The site is located in the Palazzo Ardinghelli, which was significantly damaged in the 2009 earthquake and which has undergone restoration, financially supported by Russia, with the total cost amounting to over 7 million Euros (more than $8.5 million). The opening ceremony of the museum has been repeatedly postponed due to lockdown.

"Despite the turbulent situation, [relations between Russia and Italy] are developing quite steadily. Today's event is another proof of this," the diplomat added.

According to Razov, Russia is awaiting responses to proposals on how to develop cooperation with museums across Italy in July and September.

Related Topics

Century Earthquake Russia L'Aquila Rome Italy SITE July September Event All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

KP Govt decides to vaccinate teachers against Covi ..

4 seconds ago

UNGA president departs after three-day official vi ..

6 seconds ago

Punjab University organises webinar on CPEC

10 seconds ago

Pakistan successfully completed the combined 2nd-5 ..

4 minutes ago

VP SAARC Chamber, Afghan Commercial Attache stress ..

4 minutes ago

Trials for International Tour de Khunjerab on Satu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.