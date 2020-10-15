UrduPoint.com
G20 Debt Payment Deferral Used By 46 Countries In Six Months - Saudi Finance Minister

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

G20 Debt Payment Deferral Used by 46 Countries in Six Months - Saudi Finance Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Nearly 50 countries were able to take advantage of the deferral of debt repayment over six months, which the official creditors from G20 countries agreed to provide, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said at a press conference following a virtual meeting of G20 finance ministers.

"In six months, 46 countries have already taken advantage of the initiative and the benefits it provides, another 73 countries have the right to join and ask for a deferral," the minister said.

On Wednesday, the G20 finance ministers decided to extend the initiative to defer the payment of debts by the world's poorest countries for another six months - until April 2021.

More Stories From World

