UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20: Debt Standstill For Poor Countries To Last 12 Months

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:42 PM

G20: debt standstill for poor countries to last 12 months

The world's poorest nations will not have to worry about debt payments to official creditors in the Group of 20 for at least a year, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The world's poorest nations will not have to worry about debt payments to official creditors in the Group of 20 for at least a year, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said Wednesday.

G20 finance ministers and central bankers announced a debt suspension following their virtual meeting on Wednesday, and Al-Jadaan said it means "poor countries don't need to worry about repaying over the course of the next 12 months."The initiative will "provide north of $20 billion of immediate liquidity" for poor countries to use "for their health system and support their people facing COVID-19," he said in a press briefing.

Related Topics

World Poor Saudi Billion

Recent Stories

SEHA completes over 28,000 virtual consultations

31 minutes ago

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

46 minutes ago

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

1 hour ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

1 hour ago

Italy Records Lowest Daily COVID-19 Cases in One M ..

16 seconds ago

Trump Has Not Asked Canada to Adjust WHO Contribut ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.