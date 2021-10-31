G20 Emphasizes Importance of Undisrupted Energy Flows From Various Sources - Declaration

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The G20 leaders highlighted the importance of maintaining undisrupted energy flows from various sources and simultaneous assistance to open and competitive energy markets, at summit in Rome, according to the final declaration, obtained by Sputnik.

"We emphasize the importance of maintaining undisrupted flows of energy from various sources, suppliers and routes, exploring paths to enhanced energy security and markets stability, while promoting open, competitive and free international energy markets," the communique read.

The G20 nations jointly with the International Energy Forum will facilitate the dialogue between producers and consumers to boost effectiveness, transparency, and stability of energy markets.