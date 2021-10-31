UrduPoint.com

G20 Emphasizes Importance Of Undisrupted Energy Flows From Various Sources - Declaration

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 06:40 PM

G20 Emphasizes Importance of Undisrupted Energy Flows From Various Sources - Declaration

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The G20 leaders highlighted the importance of maintaining undisrupted energy flows from various sources and simultaneous assistance to open and competitive energy markets, at summit in Rome, according to the final declaration, obtained by Sputnik.

"We emphasize the importance of maintaining undisrupted flows of energy from various sources, suppliers and routes, exploring paths to enhanced energy security and markets stability, while promoting open, competitive and free international energy markets," the communique read.

The G20 nations jointly with the International Energy Forum will facilitate the dialogue between producers and consumers to boost effectiveness, transparency, and stability of energy markets.

Related Topics

Rome Market From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid assigns Maktoum bin Mohammed t ..

Mohammed bin Rashid assigns Maktoum bin Mohammed to oversee development of secur ..

11 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28 India Vs. New Zealand, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28 India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

17 minutes ago
 World Government Summit report suggests enhancing ..

World Government Summit report suggests enhancing smart cities’ services, cybe ..

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority aims to enhance Sharjah’s ..

Sharjah Book Authority aims to enhance Sharjah’s stature by promoting culture: ..

56 minutes ago
 Sao Paulo’s Dubai office made great impact in 20 ..

Sao Paulo’s Dubai office made great impact in 20 months: Governor

1 hour ago
 49,584 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

49,584 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.