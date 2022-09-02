(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The G20 energy ministers have failed to adopt a common document due to destructive and politicized proposals from the West, the Russian energy ministry said on Friday following the meeting.

"The meeting of the G20 energy ministers ended without the adoption of an agreed document due to destructive, politicized proposals from the West. Nevertheless, the basic approaches to many topical issues in the functioning of the energy sector were unanimously supported," the ministry said in a statement.