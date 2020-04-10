UrduPoint.com
G20 Energy Ministers' Meeting Concluded - Source

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:41 PM

G20 Energy Ministers' Meeting Concluded - Source

The meeting of the G20 energy ministers on the stabilization of the global energy market has ended, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The meeting of the G20 energy ministers on the stabilization of the global energy market has ended, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.

"It has ended," he said, answering the corresponding question.

