G20 Energy Ministers' Meeting Concluded - Source
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:41 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The meeting of the G20 energy ministers on the stabilization of the global energy market has ended, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.
"It has ended," he said, answering the corresponding question.