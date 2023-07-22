G20 Energy Ministers to Discuss Green Transition in Goa on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) G20 energy ministers will meet in the Indian resort state of Goa on Saturday to discuss green transition, universal access to clean energy, energy security and diversification of supply.

The meeting will be chaired by Union Minister of Power Raj Kumar Singh of India, which holds the rotating presidency of the G20 group of the world's largest economies in 2023.

India's goal for hosting the event is to strengthen global cooperation in clean energy transition.

The ministerial gathering wraps up two days of energy transition working group meetings in Goa that brought together delegates from 20 member members and nine invited countries as well as senior officials from 14 international organizations, business executives and researchers, totaling over 1,000 participants.