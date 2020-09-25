(@FahadShabbir)

Energy ministers of G20 countries will hold a virtual meeting on Sunday and Monday, according to the organizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Energy ministers of G20 countries will hold a virtual meeting on Sunday and Monday, according to the organizers.

The ministers will discuss stability and safety of the market, promotion of sustainable energy systems, as well as universal access to energy resources.