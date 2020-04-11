G20 energy ministers vow to ensure energy security, market stability, U.S. infections top 500,000

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The world is now in a battle against COVID-19, a disease caused by a previously unknown coronavirus that has spread to over 200 countries and regions.

The following are the updates on the contagious disease.

RIYADH -- Energy ministers of the Group of 20 (G20) agreed on Friday to ensure the energy market's stability, affordability and security in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a joint statement released after their virtual meeting.

The G20 economies will develop collaborative policy responses to ensure market stability across all energy sources taking into account each member's circumstances, the statement said.

SYDNEY -- Passengers of a cruise ship hit by the coronavirus outbreak were allowed to disembark in Australia's harbor city despite informing authorities there were 13 people sick on board, local media reported.

The vessel, Ovation of the Seas, told Federal authorities about its ill passengers, including three suffering high temperatures, before docking at Sydney's Circular Quay on March 18, the Seven news channel reported late Friday.

NEW YORK -- The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 500,000 on Friday night, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The fresh figure reached 500,399 with 18,693 deaths as of 10:00 p.m. (0200 GMT on Saturday), according to the CSSE.

ROME -- Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday announced the decision to extend the national coronavirus quarantine until at least May 3.

In a national address, Conte spoke for 32 minutes including an online question-and-answer period with journalists.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 30 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of midnight Saturday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,480.

The daily caseload hovered around 50 in recent days, with 47 reported on Monday and Tuesday, 53 on Wednesday, 39 on Thursday and 27 on Friday each. Of the new cases, 12 were imported from overseas.

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand reported two additional deaths caused by COVID-19, as the country recorded 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Dr. Caroline McElnay, Director of Public Health from New Zealand Ministry of Health gave the update on daily COVID-19 press conference Saturday afternoon. According McElnay, a man in his 80's in Wellington Public hospital and a man in his 70's in a Christchurch hospital have died overnight from COVID-19.

PHNOM PENH -- Cambodia's Ministry of Health (MoH) announced in a statement on Saturday that one more person tested positive for the COVID-19, bringing the total number of the confirmed cases in the kingdom to 120.

The new patient is a 31-year-old Chinese tourist, who temporarily stayed in capital Phnom Penh's Duan Penh district, the statement said, adding that she had direct contact with her 30-year-old Chinese friend, who tested positive for the virus four days ago.