G20 Energy Sustainability Meeting Begins In Riyadh On Saturday

Sat 07th March 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The first energy sustainability working group meeting begins in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Saturday as part of the Group of 20 Sherpa track.

The two-day meeting of senior government officials will traditionally focus on all energy-related issues. The group was established in 2013.

Saudi Arabia will host more than a hundred G20 events throughout 2020, which will be held at multiple locations within and outside the Gulf Arab country.

The year-long Saudi presidency of the group of the world's most developed economies will culminate in the leaders' summit in November, the first time that the kingdom hosts this high-profile event.

