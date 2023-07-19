MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Envoys of the G20 leaders plan to hold a dozen meetings as they struggle to agree on the language used to describe the Ukraine conflict ahead of the top-level summit in September, India's Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, said on Wednesday.

"We will have 10 to 12 rounds," Kant was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

Kant said that the G20 Sherpas are trying to bring "everybody around to a common agreement," but differences within the group are still strong. As G20 members have different national positions, red lines need to be taken into account, he added.

As a result of the G20 finance ministers' summit that ended on Tuesday and the foreign ministers' summit in March, no joint communique was issued due to disagreements, mainly expressed by Russia and China, on how to describe the conflict in Ukraine.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 in December and will hold it until November 30, with around 200 meetings of the group at different levels expected to take place throughout 2023. The main event during the Indian presidency, the top-level G20 summit, is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from September 9-10.