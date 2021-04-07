UrduPoint.com
G20 Extends Debt Moratorium For Poorest Nations Till End-2021

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:26 PM

G20 extends debt moratorium for poorest nations till end-2021

G20 finance ministers said on Wednesday they would extend the moratorium on debt interest payments for the world's poorest countries until the end of 2021

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :G20 finance ministers said on Wednesday they would extend the moratorium on debt interest payments for the world's poorest countries until the end of 2021.

"In light of the persistence of significant liquidity needs related to COVID-19, we agreed to its final extension by 6 months through end December 2021, which is also agreed by the Paris Club," said the group, referring to the Debt Service Suspension Initiative.

More Stories From World

