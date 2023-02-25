UrduPoint.com

G20 Finance Leaders' Statement Adopted Without Position On Ukrainian Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 11:29 PM

G20 Finance Leaders' Statement Adopted Without Position on Ukrainian Crisis

The final document on the meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors has been adopted without condemning Russia's special military operation in Ukraine due to the objections of Beijing and Moscow, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The final document on the meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors has been adopted without condemning Russia's special military operation in Ukraine due to the objections of Beijing and Moscow, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the G20 finance ministers failed to agree on the meeting's joint communique and instead issued a "chair's summary" and an "outcome document," which noted differences in approach on the Ukraine issue.

"Two countries (Russia and China) had reservations, so with a footnote, certainly, a communique cannot go out, and therefore it had to be a chair's summary and an outcome document," Sitharaman told a press conference.

The statement of the finance leaders' meeting noted that "all G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors agreed to paragraphs 1, 2 and paragraphs 5 to 17 along with Annexes 1 and 2.

" Paragraphs 3 and 4 of the outcome document condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine and were not endorsed by Moscow and Beijing.

"Paragraphs 3 and 4 of this document, as taken from the G20 Bali Leaders' Declaration (15-16 November 2022), were agreed to by all member countries except Russia and China," the statement read.

Earlier in the week, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that officials in India intended to avoid using the word "war" in connection with the situation in Ukraine in any joint G20 statements. Indian officials were reportedly worried that plans by some countries to continue imposing sanctions against Russia would draw attention away from the other priorities of the G20 meetings.

Related Topics

India Ukraine Moscow Russia China Bank Beijing November All From

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tan ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas meets Finance Minis ..

4 minutes ago
 Business Advisory Committee of Senate discusses au ..

Business Advisory Committee of Senate discusses austerity measures

4 minutes ago
 Federal govt to transform 130 schools into smart s ..

Federal govt to transform 130 schools into smart schools

4 minutes ago
 Russia Accuses West of Undermining G20 Finance Min ..

Russia Accuses West of Undermining G20 Finance Ministers' Decision-Making

4 minutes ago
 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' turning out to be a 'flop sho ..

'Jail Bharo Tehreek' turning out to be a 'flop show': Musadik Malik

4 minutes ago
 Police cop martyred, two injured in Khuzdar's IED ..

Police cop martyred, two injured in Khuzdar's IED blast

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.