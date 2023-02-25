G20 Finance Leaders' Statement Adopted Without Position on Ukrainian Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The final document on the meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors has been adopted without condemning Russia's special military operation in Ukraine due to the objections of Beijing and Moscow, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the G20 finance ministers failed to agree on the meeting's joint communique and instead issued a "chair's summary" and an "outcome document," which noted differences in approach on the Ukraine issue.

"Two countries (Russia and China) had reservations, so with a footnote, certainly, a communique cannot go out, and therefore it had to be a chair's summary and an outcome document," Sitharaman told a press conference.

The statement of the finance leaders' meeting noted that "all G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors agreed to paragraphs 1, 2 and paragraphs 5 to 17 along with Annexes 1 and 2.

" Paragraphs 3 and 4 of the outcome document condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine and were not endorsed by Moscow and Beijing.

"Paragraphs 3 and 4 of this document, as taken from the G20 Bali Leaders' Declaration (15-16 November 2022), were agreed to by all member countries except Russia and China," the statement read.

Earlier in the week, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that officials in India intended to avoid using the word "war" in connection with the situation in Ukraine in any joint G20 statements. Indian officials were reportedly worried that plans by some countries to continue imposing sanctions against Russia would draw attention away from the other priorities of the G20 meetings.