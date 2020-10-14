G20 Finance Ministers, Central Banks Heads to Meet in November Ahead of Leaders' Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

The finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Twenty countries said on Wednesday that they would convene next month, ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit, slated for November 21-22, in order to discuss debt relief for the poorest countries, among other issues

"We will convene, ahead of the Riyadh G20 Leaders' Summit in November 2020, an extraordinary G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting where we will publish the Common Framework [for Debt Treatments beyond the Debt Service Suspension Initiative] and also discuss outstanding issues related to the DSSI," the G20 officials said in a communique on the results of the meeting, which took place earlier in the day.

The G20 finance minister and central bank governors have also pledged to do utmost to achieve prompt economic and health recovery post-COVID across the globe, according to the communique.

The G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) envisages the distribution of over $14 billion in relief to the DSSI-eligible сountries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Liberia, among others. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank are supporting the implementation of the initiative.