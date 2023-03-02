G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Held Amid Deep Global Divisions - Modi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting takes place in a time of deep global differences, but the world expects the G20 states to contribute to solving the problems, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the Opening Segment of the meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.

"You are meeting at the time of deep global divisions. It is natural that your discussions are affected by the geopolitical tensions of today," Modi said, adding that all countries have their views on how the tensions should be resolved.

The prime minister also said that, as the leading economies of the world, the meeting's participants have a responsibility toward those outside of the G20.

"The world looks upon the G20 to ease the challenges of growth, development, economic resilience, disaster resilience, financial stability, transnational crime, corruption, terrorism and energy security, in all these areas the G20 has capacity to build consensus and deliver concrete results," Modi stated.

The Indian prime minister also said that multilateralism is in crisis nowadays and that the global governance architecture established after the Second World War has failed to prevent problems such as financial challenges, climate change, the spread of diseases, terrorism and wars.

India assumed the G20 presidency in December and will hold it to November 30, 2023. Within this time period, India will host over 200 meetings with the Foreign Ministers' gathering being one of the most significant events of the forum before the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit that will take place from September 9-10, 2023.