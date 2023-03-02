G20 Foreign Ministers Say Use or Threat of Use of Nuclear Weapons Unacceptable - Document

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The foreign ministers of the G20 countries, following a two-day meeting in India, declared in the outcome document on Thursday the inadmissibility of the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons.

"It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability.

This includes defending all the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and adhering to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today's era must not be of war," the Chair's Summary of the Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi and outcome document said.