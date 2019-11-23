G20 Foreign Ministers Stress Need to Give Impetus to WTO Reform - Moscow

The foreign ministers of the G20 countries have stressed the necessity to boost reforms within the World Trade Organization (WTO) and oppose unilateral barriers on trade during the Nagoya summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

On November 22-23, the foreign ministers, including Russia's Sergey Lavrov gathered in the Japanese city of Nagoya to discuss the pressing issues of the day.

"During an open and productive dialogue, many [ministers] have stressed the necessity to strengthen multilateralism in international affairs, give momentum to the World Trade Organization's reform and counteract protectionism and unilateral trade barriers," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry adds that the sides have paid special attention to the potential of the modern diplomacy to restore trust in relations between states, confirm the supremacy of the universal norms of the international law, and enhance the system of global economic management.

"We have had a substantive exchange of opinions on three relevant topics of the current G20 agenda: promotion of free trade and governance, implementation of the sustainable development goals and rendering assistance to Africa," the ministry added.

The discussions about reforming the WTO have been going on for years, however, the organization's 164 member states are yet to reach a consensus on the matter. The WTO member states have divided into two camps, with one group of states, including Russia, advocating the organization's further development and another one calling for developing a new format for the organization.