MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) A video conference of the G20 foreign ministers will take place this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"A video conference of the G20 foreign ministers chaired and organized by Saudi Arabia will take place this week," Lavrov said at MGIMO, Russia's top diplomacy university.

In August, Lavrov held a phone conversation with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and expressed Russia's support to Riyadh's activity as the chair of the G20.