G20 Foreign Ministers To Meet In New Delhi From March 1-2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 09:15 PM

The next meeting of G20 foreign ministers will take place in the Indian capital, New Delhi, from March 1-2, the website of the Indian G20 presidency said on Tuesday

A total of 27 meetings, including the G20 summit in September, will be held at the level of G20 ministers and Sherpas during India's presidency of the group in various cities around the country.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1 and will hold it until November 30, 2023, with around 200 meetings of the group at different levels expected to take place during this period.

