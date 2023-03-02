G20 Foreign Ministers Urge Member States to Keep Up Quake Aid to Turkey, Syria

G20 foreign ministers called on member states and multilateral institutions to continue providing all possible assistance to Turkey and Syria to help them recover from the deadly earthquakes, according to the chair's summary and outcome document released on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) G20 foreign ministers called on member states and multilateral institutions to continue providing all possible assistance to Turkey and Syria to help them recover from the deadly earthquakes, according to the chair's summary and outcome document released on Thursday.

The meeting of G20 top diplomats took place in New Delhi from Wednesday to Thursday.

"We appreciate the humanitarian assistance already being provided (to Turkey and Syria) and call upon members and multilateral institutions to continue providing all possible assistance for recovery and reconstruction," the document read.

The ministers expressed condolences to Turkey and Syria over the casualties and damage brought about by earthquakes.

G20 top diplomats also noted the importance of providing humanitarian assistance on the principles of humanity, impartiality and neutrality, the summary paper read.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by massive magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes and a series of aftershocks that caused massive destruction, killed tens of thousands and injured many more. In Turkey, the disaster claimed the lives of more than 45,000 people. The Syrian Health Ministry put the death toll in government-controlled areas at 1,414, but the United Nations has estimated the total number of deaths in Syria at 8,500.