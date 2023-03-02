UrduPoint.com

G20 Foreign Ministers Urge Member States To Keep Up Quake Aid To Turkey, Syria

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 09:47 PM

G20 Foreign Ministers Urge Member States to Keep Up Quake Aid to Turkey, Syria

G20 foreign ministers called on member states and multilateral institutions to continue providing all possible assistance to Turkey and Syria to help them recover from the deadly earthquakes, according to the chair's summary and outcome document released on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) G20 foreign ministers called on member states and multilateral institutions to continue providing all possible assistance to Turkey and Syria to help them recover from the deadly earthquakes, according to the chair's summary and outcome document released on Thursday.

The meeting of G20 top diplomats took place in New Delhi from Wednesday to Thursday.

"We appreciate the humanitarian assistance already being provided (to Turkey and Syria) and call upon members and multilateral institutions to continue providing all possible assistance for recovery and reconstruction," the document read.

The ministers expressed condolences to Turkey and Syria over the casualties and damage brought about by earthquakes.

G20 top diplomats also noted the importance of providing humanitarian assistance on the principles of humanity, impartiality and neutrality, the summary paper read.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by massive magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes and a series of aftershocks that caused massive destruction, killed tens of thousands and injured many more. In Turkey, the disaster claimed the lives of more than 45,000 people. The Syrian Health Ministry put the death toll in government-controlled areas at 1,414, but the United Nations has estimated the total number of deaths in Syria at 8,500.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Syria Turkey New Delhi February All From Top

Recent Stories

President Dr Arif Alvi for enhanced role, access o ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for enhanced role, access of lady health workers, midwive ..

15 seconds ago
 Punjab elections: Lahore High Court (LHC) disposes ..

Punjab elections: Lahore High Court (LHC) disposes of appeals against single ben ..

16 seconds ago
 'Really Hard' But 'Doable' to Deter China From Inv ..

'Really Hard' But 'Doable' to Deter China From Invading Taiwan Before 2030 - Pen ..

18 seconds ago
 Over 2,000 bags of hoarded flour recovered, 3110 b ..

Over 2,000 bags of hoarded flour recovered, 3110 bags of flour smuggling bid foi ..

19 seconds ago
 All But 5 EU Members Confirm Interest in Joint Gas ..

All But 5 EU Members Confirm Interest in Joint Gas Purchasing Platform - Commiss ..

21 seconds ago
 EU Court Allows Russian Former F1 Pilot to Compete ..

EU Court Allows Russian Former F1 Pilot to Compete in EU Tournaments Under Neutr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.