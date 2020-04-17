G20 Health Experts to Meet by Video on Friday to Discuss Coronavirus Response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The group of 20 health experts will meet by video on Friday to discuss how the world's major economies have responded to the coronavirus outbreak and what else should be done.

This will be the third G20 Health Working Group meeting this year.

The experts met twice in person in Saudi Arabia, which hosts the events this year.

The delegates will assess the progress made in the global fight against the virus, which has infected more than 2 million worldwide. They will prepare this Sunday's Health Ministerial Meeting, which has also been moved to a virtual setting.