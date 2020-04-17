UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20 Health Experts To Meet By Video On Friday To Discuss Coronavirus Response

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:10 AM

G20 Health Experts to Meet by Video on Friday to Discuss Coronavirus Response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The group of 20 health experts will meet by video on Friday to discuss how the world's major economies have responded to the coronavirus outbreak and what else should be done.

This will be the third G20 Health Working Group meeting this year.

The experts met twice in person in Saudi Arabia, which hosts the events this year.

The delegates will assess the progress made in the global fight against the virus, which has infected more than 2 million worldwide. They will prepare this Sunday's Health Ministerial Meeting, which has also been moved to a virtual setting.

Related Topics

World Progress Saudi Arabia Sunday Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development carri ..

8 hours ago

OECD rallies efforts to weather COVID-19 crisis

8 hours ago

Official spokesperson for UAE health sector calls ..

8 hours ago

No evidence of COVID-19 spreading through mail or ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Dubai ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.