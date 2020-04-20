G20 Health Ministers Admit Coronavirus Pandemic Reveals Weakness of Healthcare Systems

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The health ministers of the world's largest 20 economies said in a statement after a video conference discussing the impact of COVID-19 that the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted weaknesses in healthcare systems.

"We are deeply concerned that the virus now appears to be gathering pace in countries that lack the capacity of many G20 countries to respond to it. Urgent support is needed, not only to support countries to respond to COVID-19, but to ensure other essential health services continue," the G20 health ministers said in a statement issued after the Sunday virtual meeting.

According to the statement, G20 countries will continue to assess gaps in global preparedness for pandemics.

"As the ministerial declaration recognizes, the current pandemic has highlighted weakness in health systems and global preparedness," the statement says, also saying that "we continue to fulfill our mandate to coordinate the global response, working with partners to save lives."