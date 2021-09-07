G20 Health Ministers Agree Pact on Universal Vaccine Access

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The health ministers from the world's leading economies agreed a pact on Monday that will ensure access to vaccines in developing countries, the Italian presidency of the G20 announced.

The two-day meeting in Rome tackled inequitable vaccine distribution, among other global health concerns, after the UN health agency repeatedly complained about a slow pace of immunization in poorer countries.

"At the G20 we unanimously approved the Rome Health Pact.

An important document that supports the vaccination campaign in all countries," Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza tweeted.

The ministers pledged in a joint statement to work together toward enhancing global access to safe, affordable and effective COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.

The G20 will support the World Health Organization's goal of having at least 40% of the world's population vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of this year, the ministers said.