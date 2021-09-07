UrduPoint.com

G20 Health Ministers Agree Pact On Universal Vaccine Access

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 12:50 AM

G20 Health Ministers Agree Pact on Universal Vaccine Access

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The health ministers from the world's leading economies agreed a pact on Monday that will ensure access to vaccines in developing countries, the Italian presidency of the G20 announced.

The two-day meeting in Rome tackled inequitable vaccine distribution, among other global health concerns, after the UN health agency repeatedly complained about a slow pace of immunization in poorer countries.

"At the G20 we unanimously approved the Rome Health Pact.

An important document that supports the vaccination campaign in all countries," Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza tweeted.

The ministers pledged in a joint statement to work together toward enhancing global access to safe, affordable and effective COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.

The G20 will support the World Health Organization's goal of having at least 40% of the world's population vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of this year, the ministers said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Rome All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

5 minutes ago
 IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of gover ..

IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of government communications with 79 A ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Econo ..

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

3 hours ago
 First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot ..

First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot; attracts media coverage of 4 ..

3 hours ago
 State Department Blocking Private US Evacuation Fl ..

State Department Blocking Private US Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan - Rescu ..

3 minutes ago
 Four metre-readers suspended over alleged involvem ..

Four metre-readers suspended over alleged involvement in power pilferage

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.