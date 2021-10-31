G20 Leaders Adopt 2022-2024 Anti-Corruption Action Plan - Declaration

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The G20 leaders adopted an anti-corruption action plan for years 2022-2024 at G20 summit in Rome, according to the final declaration, obtained by Sputnik.

"Renewing our commitment to zero tolerance for corruption in the public and private sectors and to achieving common goals in the global fight against corruption, we adopt our 2022-2024 Anti-Corruption Action Plan.

We will further strengthen our engagement with other stakeholders such as academia, civil society, media and the private sector, and will continue to promote their important role and active participation in this field," the document read.