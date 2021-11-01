UrduPoint.com

G20 Leaders Agree On Energy Producer-Consumer Coordination - Macron

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:20 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The G20 countries have agreed on close coordination between producers and consumers on issues relating to energy prices, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

Speaking to reporters in Rome at the conclusion of the G20 summit on Sunday, Macron said that the significant increase and volatility in gas and oil prices has weakened global growth.

There is a need for coordination between producer and consumer states when it comes to energy, Macron emphasized, saying that relevant agreements were reached at the G20 summit.

US State Department Senior Advisor for Global Energy Security, Amos Hochstein, said on Thursday that gas and oil suppliers have a responsibility to ensure capacity to meet global demand in order to avoid crises like the one unfolding in Europe.

