G20 Leaders Agree on Set of Principles to Boost Pandemic Preparedness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The Group of Twenty has agreed on the set of principles for strengthening pandemic preparedness that will be enshrined in the Rome Declaration discussed at the Global Health Summit on Friday.

The summit, co-hosted by Italy and the European Commission in Rome, brought together international and regional organizations, representatives of global health institutions and G20 leaders to discuss lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic in Rome.

"The Rome Declaration, I think it is groundbreaking and really historic because you have for the very first time, the G20 ” that is the United States and China, the European Union and Russia, India and Latin America, South Africa and many others ” all of them, committing to basic principles," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi after the event.

The Commission chief said participants agreed to cooperate on preventing bottlenecks in supplies, promote equitable access to vaccines, diagnostics and other medical supplies, to ensure the flexibility of the intellectual property system, and to partner up to identify outbreaks more swiftly by means of better surveillance.

"One would say that this [declaration] will serve as a solid base to strengthen our response to this emergency and future crises," Draghi concurred, while also calling for a strengthened role of multinational institutions and sustainable funding for the World Health Organization.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in turn, called on the G20 countries to fully fund the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, as well as share more vaccine doses through the COVAX facility.

The ACT Accelerator is an international facility created to secure fair access to diagnostics, treatment and vaccines against COVID-19 to low- and middle-income countries. COVAX is its vaccine component, whose intended capacity for 2021 is to distribute close to 2 billion doses of vaccines.