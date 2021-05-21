UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20 Leaders Agree On Set Of Principles To Boost Pandemic Preparedness

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:30 PM

G20 Leaders Agree on Set of Principles to Boost Pandemic Preparedness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The Group of Twenty has agreed on the set of principles for strengthening pandemic preparedness that will be enshrined in the Rome Declaration discussed at the Global Health Summit on Friday.

The summit, co-hosted by Italy and the European Commission in Rome, brought together international and regional organizations, representatives of global health institutions and G20 leaders to discuss lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic in Rome.

"The Rome Declaration, I think it is groundbreaking and really historic because you have for the very first time, the G20 ” that is the United States and China, the European Union and Russia, India and Latin America, South Africa and many others ” all of them, committing to basic principles," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi after the event.

The Commission chief said participants agreed to cooperate on preventing bottlenecks in supplies, promote equitable access to vaccines, diagnostics and other medical supplies, to ensure the flexibility of the intellectual property system, and to partner up to identify outbreaks more swiftly by means of better surveillance.

"One would say that this [declaration] will serve as a solid base to strengthen our response to this emergency and future crises," Draghi concurred, while also calling for a strengthened role of multinational institutions and sustainable funding for the World Health Organization.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in turn, called on the G20 countries to fully fund the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, as well as share more vaccine doses through the COVAX facility.

The ACT Accelerator is an international facility created to secure fair access to diagnostics, treatment and vaccines against COVID-19 to low- and middle-income countries. COVAX is its vaccine component, whose intended capacity for 2021 is to distribute close to 2 billion doses of vaccines.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Russia China European Union Rome Italy South Africa United States Event All From Share Billion

Recent Stories

President of Montenegro&#039;s Parliament, Preside ..

2 hours ago

Cabinet didn't approve hike in power tariff: Spoke ..

3 minutes ago

Palestine Solidarity Day observed nationwide

3 minutes ago

UN Rights Experts Call For ICC Probe Into Attacks ..

3 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Calls on BBC to Avoid Repeating ..

5 minutes ago

Pak-China relations getting stronger day by day : ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.