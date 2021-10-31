G20 Leaders Agree That Attempts to Promote Unilateral Approaches Ineffective - Lavrov

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The main result of the G20 summit in Rome is that attempts to promote unilateral approaches are deemed ineffective, while collective approaches are needed, including to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"The main conclusion to be drawn from the summit and from the work not only of the leaders but also of the experts who negotiated the full, multi-page declaration is that efforts to promote one-sided approaches have fallen by the wayside," Lavrov told a briefing following the summit in Rome.

The majority of participants agreed that the G20 should lead by example and seek collective solutions to achieve a balance of interests both in dealing with the coronavirus, in fighting for habitable climate, and in dealing with energy security, the minister added.