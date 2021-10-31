UrduPoint.com

G20 Leaders Agree That Attempts To Promote Unilateral Approaches Ineffective - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 06:40 PM

G20 Leaders Agree That Attempts to Promote Unilateral Approaches Ineffective - Lavrov

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The main result of the G20 summit in Rome is that attempts to promote unilateral approaches are deemed ineffective, while collective approaches are needed, including to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"The main conclusion to be drawn from the summit and from the work not only of the leaders but also of the experts who negotiated the full, multi-page declaration is that efforts to promote one-sided approaches have fallen by the wayside," Lavrov told a briefing following the summit in Rome.

The majority of participants agreed that the G20 should lead by example and seek collective solutions to achieve a balance of interests both in dealing with the coronavirus, in fighting for habitable climate, and in dealing with energy security, the minister added.

Related Topics

Russia Rome Lead Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid assigns Maktoum bin Mohammed t ..

Mohammed bin Rashid assigns Maktoum bin Mohammed to oversee development of secur ..

11 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28 India Vs. New Zealand, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28 India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

17 minutes ago
 World Government Summit report suggests enhancing ..

World Government Summit report suggests enhancing smart cities’ services, cybe ..

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority aims to enhance Sharjah’s ..

Sharjah Book Authority aims to enhance Sharjah’s stature by promoting culture: ..

56 minutes ago
 Sao Paulo’s Dubai office made great impact in 20 ..

Sao Paulo’s Dubai office made great impact in 20 months: Governor

1 hour ago
 49,584 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

49,584 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.