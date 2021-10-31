G20 Leaders Agree to Further Back Rapid, Resilient, Sustainable Recovery of Tourism Sector

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The leaders of the G20 countries have committed to continue supporting a rapid, resilient, inclusive and sustainable recovery of the tourism sector, which suffered heavy losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the final communique obtained by Sputnik.

"Building on the work made in 2020, we will continue to support a rapid, resilient, inclusive and sustainable recovery of the tourism sector, which is among those hardest hit by the pandemic, with a particular focus on developing countries," the communique read.

The leaders also endorsed the G20 Rome Guidelines for the Future of Tourism and committed to take actions to fulfill its objectives, "in particular with regard to safe mobility and seamless travel and sustainability and digitalization.

"

"We will explore collaboration in the fields of creative economy and innovation in support of tourism. To this end, we ask our Ministers of Tourism to pursue their collaboration with the OECD (the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), the UNWTO (the World Tourism Organization) and other relevant international organizations," the document added.