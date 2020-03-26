G20 Leaders Agree to Help Africa Boost Coronavirus Resilience

The leaders of the Group of 20 most developed economies agreed during an emergency video conference on Thursday to help Africa cope with the coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The leaders of the Group of 20 most developed economies agreed during an emergency video conference on Thursday to help Africa cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

"We consider that consolidating Africa's health defense is a key for the resilience of global health.

We will strengthen capacity building and technical assistance, especially to at-risk communities," the joint statement read.

G20 stands ready to mobilize humanitarian financing for the continent and small island nations, where health systems and economies may be less able to deal with the pandemic, as well as for refugees and displaced persons.