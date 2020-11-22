G20 Leaders Agree to Strengthen WHO to Plug Gaps in Pandemic Preparedness

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) G20 leaders stressed, in a joint declaration on Sunday, the need for a UN reform that would improve pandemic preparedness of its health agency, the World Health Organization.

"We emphasize the important mandates of the United Nations' system and agencies, primarily the WHO, while considering the ongoing evaluations, its stated commitment to transparency, and the need to strengthen its overall effectiveness, in coordinating and supporting the global response to the pandemic," the declaration read.

The document, adopted by world leaders after two days of virtual talks, took note of the "assessments of gaps in pandemic preparedness" undertaken by international organizations.

"We look forward to the work of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response and the IHR Review Committee on evaluating the global health response to the pandemic as outlined in the World Health Assembly (WHA) Resolution on COVID-19," it added.

Saudi Arabia, which presided over this year's edition of G20, proposed establishing access to pandemic tools in a bid to find long-term solutions to the health crisis. Discussions to this end will continue under Italy's presidency.