G20 Leaders Agree To Take Steps To Help Boost COVID Vaccines Supply In Developing States

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 06:20 PM

G20 Leaders Agree to Take Steps to Help Boost COVID Vaccines Supply in Developing States

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The leaders of the G20 countries agreed on Sunday to take action to help boost the supply of vaccines and essential medical products and inputs in developing countries, according to the Rome summit's declaration obtained by Sputnik.

"Recognizing that vaccines are among the most important tools against the pandemic, and reaffirming that extensive COVID-19 immunization is a global public good, we will advance our efforts to ensure timely, equitable and universal access to safe, affordable, quality and effective vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, with particular regard to the needs of low- and middle-income countries," the document read.

"To help advance toward the global goals of vaccinating at least 40 percent of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and 70 percent by mid-2022 ... we will take steps to help boost the supply of vaccines and essential medical products and inputs in developing countries and remove relevant supply and financing constraints," the communique added.

