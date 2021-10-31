UrduPoint.com

G20 Leaders Agree To Work To Boost Bilateral, Multilateral Cooperation To Fight Cybercrime

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 06:40 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The leaders of the G20 countries agreed on Sunday to take steps to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation to combat cybercrime, according to the Rome summit's declaration obtained by Sputnik.

"We recognize the growing role that Information and Communication Technologies play in our societies.

In this context, we emphasize the need to address the increased security challenges in the digital environment, including from ransomware and other forms of cyber crime. With this in mind, we will work to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation to secure our ICT, address shared vulnerabilities and threats, and combat cyber crime," the document read.

