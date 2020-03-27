UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G20 Leaders Appreciate Riyadh's Idea To Hold Coronavirus Summit Online - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 04:14 PM

G20 Leaders Appreciate Riyadh's Idea to Hold Coronavirus Summit Online - Kremlin

Leaders of the G20 countries have highly appreciated Saudi Arabia's idea to hold the coronavirus summit online and have thoroughly exchanged opinions, mostly speaking in favor of cooperation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, when journalists asked him to comment on the G20's summit on coronavirus response coordination, held in a video conference format

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Leaders of the G20 countries have highly appreciated Saudi Arabia's idea to hold the coronavirus summit online and have thoroughly exchanged opinions, mostly speaking in favor of cooperation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, when journalists asked him to comment on the G20's summit on coronavirus response coordination, held in a video conference format.

"This was the first time when this format was introduced. I should say that everyone, literally every participant, highly appreciated this initiative of Saudi Arabia, the G20 chair," Peskov told reporters.

"There was quite a detailed opinion exchange. There were many addresses, including by the president of the Russian Federation [Vladimir Putin]. You have seen all of their agreements in the joint document, issued after the meeting ... In general, the agreement upon lack of alternatives to international cooperation on the coronavirus fight dominated, as well as agreement on need to further strengthen the World Health Organization ... and a general understanding that the situation is serious and joint effort is needed," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

World Exchange Russia Saudi Arabia All Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB moves another reference against former Premier ..

14 minutes ago

HSATI demands anti-bacterial fumigation in SITE Hy ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SI ..

2 minutes ago

Xinjiang sends more medical supplies to Pakistan v ..

2 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) gets member fr ..

2 minutes ago

Wrestler Inam Butt asks fans to use lockdown perio ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.