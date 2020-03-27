(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Leaders of the G20 countries have highly appreciated Saudi Arabia's idea to hold the coronavirus summit online and have thoroughly exchanged opinions, mostly speaking in favor of cooperation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, when journalists asked him to comment on the G20's summit on coronavirus response coordination, held in a video conference format.

"This was the first time when this format was introduced. I should say that everyone, literally every participant, highly appreciated this initiative of Saudi Arabia, the G20 chair," Peskov told reporters.

"There was quite a detailed opinion exchange. There were many addresses, including by the president of the Russian Federation [Vladimir Putin]. You have seen all of their agreements in the joint document, issued after the meeting ... In general, the agreement upon lack of alternatives to international cooperation on the coronavirus fight dominated, as well as agreement on need to further strengthen the World Health Organization ... and a general understanding that the situation is serious and joint effort is needed," Peskov told reporters.