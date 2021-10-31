UrduPoint.com

G20 Leaders Approve Global Tax Reform Deal

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 12:07 AM

G20 leaders approve global tax reform deal

G20 leaders have formally endorsed the global agreement for a minimum 15 percent corporate tax, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Saturday, hailing it as a "historic" step

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :G20 leaders have formally endorsed the global agreement for a minimum 15 percent corporate tax, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Saturday, hailing it as a "historic" step.

"Today, every G20 head of state endorsed an historic agreement on new international tax rules, including a global minimum tax that will end the damaging race to the bottom on corporate taxation," she said.

Some 136 countries representing more than 90 percent of global GDP have signed a OECD-brokered deal to more fairly tax multinational companies and enact a minimum tax on global corporations of 15 percent.

The mini-revolution, first mooted in 2017 and given a boost through the support of US President Joe Biden, is due to come into effect in 2023 -- but the deadline could slip, partly due to resistance among US lawmakers.

The first pillar of the reform, which involves taxing companies where they made their profits, not just where they are headquartered, has run into fierce opposition in the US Congress.

US internet giants such as Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple -- experts in basing themselves in low-tax countries to minimise their tax bills -- are particular targets of the new global regulation.

Related Topics

Internet Google Facebook Congress 2017 Apple Agreement Race Opposition

Recent Stories

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamwe ..

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamweight title, as Ali Al Qaisi wi ..

40 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed directs establishment of houses for UAE nationals in Al Sila&#0 ..

1 hour ago
 Early diagnose of breast cancer really important t ..

Early diagnose of breast cancer really important to cure: First Lady

3 minutes ago
 Sudan's foreign minister says country 'under arres ..

Sudan's foreign minister says country 'under arrest' since coup

3 minutes ago
 G20 Leaders Endorse Global Minimum Tax on Internat ..

G20 Leaders Endorse Global Minimum Tax on International Corporations - US Treasu ..

3 minutes ago
 England thrash Australia by eight wickets in T20 W ..

England thrash Australia by eight wickets in T20 World Cup

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.