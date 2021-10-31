UrduPoint.com

G20 Leaders Commit To Support Full Inclusion Of Migrants - Communique

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 06:10 PM

G20 Leaders Commit to Support Full Inclusion of Migrants - Communique

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The leaders of G20 countries committed to take measures to "support the full inclusion of migrants" and recognized the importance of illegal migration prevention at the G20 summit running from October 30-31 in Rome, according to the communique, obtained by Sputnik.

"We commit to take steps to support the full inclusion of migrants, including migrant workers, and refugees in our pandemic response and recovery efforts, in the spirit of international cooperation and in line with national policies, legislation and circumstances, ensuring full respect for their human rights and fundamental freedoms regardless of their migration status," the document read.

The leaders also recognized the importance to prevent irregular migration flows and smuggling of migrants.

