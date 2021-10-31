UrduPoint.com

G20 Leaders Committed To Strive To Resume Int'l Travel In Safe, Ordered Manner Amid COVID

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 06:10 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The leaders of the G20 countries committed on Sunday to making efforts to restart international travel in a safe and ordered manner amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the final communique obtained by Sputnik.

"We will endeavor to restart international travel in a safe and orderly manner, consistent with the work of relevant international organizations ... To this end, taking into consideration national public health policies, we acknowledge the relevance of shared standards to ensure seamless travel, including testing requirements and results, vaccination certificates and interoperability and mutual recognition of digital applications, while continuing to protect public health and ensuring privacy and data protection," the communique read.

